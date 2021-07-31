52,192 Shares in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realogy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Realogy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Realogy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Realogy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

