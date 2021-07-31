5,520 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.60 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

