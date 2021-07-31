60,830 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

