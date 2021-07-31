$61.53 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $61.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.25 million and the lowest is $60.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $245.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $247.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $248.70 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $255.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 182,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.