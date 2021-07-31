$7.83 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.77 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. Merus reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $33.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRUS. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 167,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,551. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $659.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Merus by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

