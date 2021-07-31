722 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $361.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $173.36 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

