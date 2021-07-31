75,000 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $9,517,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $16,822,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.