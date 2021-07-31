$773.60 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report $773.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $762.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $781.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.50.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

