80,000 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $165,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

