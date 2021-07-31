844,570 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 844,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 7.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.41.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.