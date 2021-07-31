$93.95 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $93.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.89 million to $95.73 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $93.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $378.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $382.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $381.71 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $392.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

NYSE FCF traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.17. 443,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

