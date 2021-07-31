$94.38 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report $94.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.90 million and the highest is $95.20 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $79.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $372.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.40 million to $373.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $412.35 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $417.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $8.58 on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. 212,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

