A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.33. 1,110,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,156. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

