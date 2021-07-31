ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.28.

NYSE ABB opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,814,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in ABB by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

