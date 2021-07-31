AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.520-$12.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.52-12.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AbbVie stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.