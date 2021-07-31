Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 122,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

AGD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 18,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

