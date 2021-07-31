ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Head to Head Analysis

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 7.39% 16.17% 5.82% Coupa Software -45.08% -19.32% -5.17%

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Coupa Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.13 $72.66 million N/A N/A Coupa Software $541.64 million 29.46 -$180.12 million ($1.56) -139.10

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ACI Worldwide and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00 Coupa Software 1 6 14 1 2.68

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $296.87, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Coupa Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers specialized modules, including strategic sourcing, contract management, contingent workforce, supplier risk management, supply chain design and planning, treasury management, and spend analysis. Its customers include businesses in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. The company markets its platform primarily through a direct sales force. Coupa Software Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud Computing L.P to establish a joint venture, Coupa K.K. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

