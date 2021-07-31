ACK Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.30 Million Investment in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,000. RumbleON makes up 3.1% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of RumbleON as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBL stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.50. 56,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,887. RumbleON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

