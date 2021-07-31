Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $993,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $214,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $3,867,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

