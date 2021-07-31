Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

NYSE:AYI traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.38. 338,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,299,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,100,000 after buying an additional 114,609 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,946,000.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

