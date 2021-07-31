Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Up 6.4%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.49. 9,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 866,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Adient by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adient by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after buying an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

