Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.06. The company had a trading volume of 434,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,692. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.53.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

