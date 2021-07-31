Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,702 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,258,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $103.75 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

