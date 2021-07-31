Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

