Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $100.51, with a volume of 930783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

