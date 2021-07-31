Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02), reports.

TSE AAV traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.69. The company had a trading volume of 925,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,469. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

