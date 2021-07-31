Advantage Energy’s (AAV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.55.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a P/E ratio of -49.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.53. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$5.17.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

