Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.2% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 101,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

