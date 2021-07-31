Advisor Partners LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,042,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

AMP opened at $257.56 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

