Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 396 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,691,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 531,187 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 210,918 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

