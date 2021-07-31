Advisor Partners LLC Sells 752 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of TROW opened at $204.16 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

