Advisor Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 283,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,787 shares of company stock worth $21,669,787. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

