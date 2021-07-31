Advisor Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

