Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 219.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,492 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

