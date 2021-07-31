Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $517.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.