Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $202.70 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

