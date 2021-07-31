Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,191 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after acquiring an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after buying an additional 496,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after buying an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $147.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.