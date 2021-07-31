Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 11,087 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

