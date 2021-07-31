Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Truist Securities

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $78.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.66.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

