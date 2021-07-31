Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$28.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.92.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$24.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.251199 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.