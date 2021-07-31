Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $376.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,869 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,874,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 897,758 shares during the period. Amazon.com Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.20. 450,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,799. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.59.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.