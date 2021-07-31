Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ABNB opened at $144.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.34.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
