Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABNB opened at $144.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.34.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

