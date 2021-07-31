Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.32 price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

EADSY opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

