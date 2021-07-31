Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe Sells 6,000 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

