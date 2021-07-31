Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the June 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.13. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 416,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.