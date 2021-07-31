Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akbank T.A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

