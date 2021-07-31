Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.76.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares in the company, valued at $35,964,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

