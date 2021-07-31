Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGI remained flat at $$8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,991. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

