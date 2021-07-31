Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIN. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.96. Albany International has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last ninety days. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.