Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $28.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of ACI opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,361,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

